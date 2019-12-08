MICHAEL — Harold Bernard Roth passed away peacefully in his own home Dec. 5, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.

He was born Aug. 20, 1924, in his parents house in Michael, Illinois.

He served in World War ll in the U.S. Navy as a plank owner on the USS Tomich, Destroyer Escort 242, from July 27, 1943, to Jan. 27, 1946. The ship went on many hunter killer runs after u-boats. He started as a gunner's mate and later became a helmsman, to which he steered the ship through a monster hurricane wave that avoided capsizing the ship. He was also selected to attend the Central Illinois Honor Flight in 2011.

He married his wife, Helena Rose Retzer, the love of his life, on May 22, 1948. He was a hard-working farmer for the rest of his life, who loved his land, the country he served, and was proud of his family. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Hardin, DESA, American Legion in Kampsville and the VFW of Alton.

Harold B. Roth is survived by his children: Patricia (Michael) Devening, of Rosewood Heights, Grace (Kenneth dec'd) Matthews, of Michael, Judith (Jon) Kress, of Godfrey, Hal (Terri) Roth, of Godfrey, Stephen (Billie) Roth, of Godfrey, Michelle (Scott) Looney, of Troy. His grandchildren: Jo David (Deb) Kress, Dana (Bill) Livingston, Scott (Tammie) Matthews, Sherry Kress, Brian (Cathy) Matthews, Kelly (Phil) Sievers, April (Brenden) Sykes, Erin and Paige Looney. Great-grandchildren: Tyler and Trace Gentry; Autumn and Nicole Kress; Chloe, Leo, Eli, Jobe and Evie Sievers; Katie and Charlie Matthews and great great-grandson: Brently Laubscher. Siblings: Helen Vetter, of Florissant, Missouri, MaryAnn (Lowell) Bailey, of Michael, and many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Charles and Anna (Herkert) Roth, spouse, Helena Roth, and siblings, Eleanor Zipprich and Carl Roth.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.

Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Michael.

Burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Michael.

