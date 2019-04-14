HAROLD F. WHITE

JERSEYVILLE — Harold F. White, better known as "Whitey" and formerly of Godfrey, died at 3:29 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab.

He was born on July 18, 1928 in Alton, the son of Dennis and Cuba (Delonay) White. Whitey was a graduate of Marquette High School and served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton and a life member of VFW Post 1308.

He retired from the maintenance department of the Con Agra Flour Mill in Alton. On Nov. 22, 1952 he married the former Virginia Lee Wendle in Alton. They were blessed with three children, Tom White of Alton, Janet Jones (Steve) of Fieldon, and Dr. Catherine White of Athens, GA. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Don White (Debbie) and Amanda Witt (Tony), four great grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Brendan White and Hank and Gracen Witt.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and a brother and sister-in-law, James and Clara White.

Whitey's goal was to reach the age of 90 and he achieved that goal.

He has been under the care of OSF St. Anthony's Hospice.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of memorial mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey with full military honors by the VFW Post 1308. Memorials may be made to the Jerseyville Estates Activity Department.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com