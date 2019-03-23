HARRIET AYRES

FORT COLLINS — Harriet G. Ayres, 92, of Fort Collins, Colorado, died Nov. 12, 2018.

Harriet was born May 16, 1926 to Frederic and Vivian Carter Gibson in Wood River, Illinois. She lived most of her life in nearby Alton, Illinois, and graduated from Alton High School. At age 16, Harriet set her sights on Louis Ayres, as he had a car and a job, so would be a good catch. They married on Oct. 11, 1943, and had been married 68 years at the time of Lou's death.

Lou and Harriet were blessed with one son, Ronald. Harriet worked for many years at a Savings & Loan as Assistant Branch Manager. She taught her coworkers the Pearl Harbor song, and they would sing it every year on December 7th. She was very outgoing and would strike up a conversation with anyone. Lou and Harriet enjoyed square dancing, traveling, drives on the River Road, watching eagles and other wildlife, baseball (Go Cardinals!), dinners "out" and the company of good friends and family. Harriet was very active and participated for many years in water aerobics at Lewis & Clark Community College. She moved to Fort Collins in May of 2017 to be near her family.

Harriet is survived by her son, Ron (Sheryl) of Loveland, Colorado; granddaughter, Leslie (Bryan) Reichert of Fort Collins; step-grandsons, Dan (Zehn) Zebell of Marysville, Washington, and Mike (Katie) Zebell of Fort Collins; great-granddaughter, Alivia Ayres-Perry of Fort Collins; and special niece, Sondra (Jim) Tuttle of Ryderwood, Washington. Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Lou; siblings, Bob Gibson and Dorothy Shaw; and grandson, Matt Ayres.

Lou and Harriet were faithful members of Upper Alton Baptist Church, where a Memorial Service will be held for Harriet at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Upper Alton Baptist Church in Harriet's memory. Harriet's ashes will have been interred next to Lou at Upper Alton Cemetery.