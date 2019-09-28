Harriett Mildred Martin (1929 - 2019)
ALTON — Harriett Mildred Martin, 89, died at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at her home.

Born Sept. 28, 1929 in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Harry and Mildred (Lewis) Wild. Mrs. Martin was a member of the former Twelfth Street Presbyterian Church. After her boys were out of high school, she worked as an LPN for St. Anthony's Hospital and later as a teacher's aide and clerk for the Alton School District, retiring in 1987.

On June 14, 1947 she married Jack Dean Martin Sr. in Alton. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2010. Surviving are two sons, Jack Martin Jr. (Jeanne) of Alton, and Rick Martin (Jane) of Florence, Kentucky. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Joshua Martin (Kala) of Wentzville, Misouri, Jenna Pendry (Ben) of Sylva, North Carolina and Meghan Walker (James) of Union, Kentucky; and six great-grandchildren, Jackson and Kennedy Martin, Harper and Hadley Walker and Branch and Jacqueline Pendry. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Fern Overath.

There will be no services. Memorials may be made to . Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
