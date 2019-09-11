GODFREY — Harry J. Hazen, 75, passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Integrity Health Care in Godfrey, Illinois.

He was born on March 10, 1944 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Albert "Bud" & Carmella (Panapinto) Hazen.

Harry served in the Navy from 1962-194 and was stationed in Naples, Italy, where he met and married his wife Assunta "Susy" Hazen on April 23, 1966.

Harry had a passion for life and enjoyed all he did and places he traveled through his years. He also had a bigger passion for playing craps! He truly enjoyed life and people.

Surviving are his wife, Assunta "Susy" Hazen; a son, Albert G. Hazen (Cindy) of Alton; a daughter, Yvonne Rushton (Cliff) of Godfrey; three step-grandchildren, Jordan, Lauren and Logan; a special niece, Shannon (Jeff) Lauritzen; and two great-nieces, Karoline and Kristine (who he called Dynomite).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Albert Hazen Jr., and a brother, Larry G. Hazen of Godfrey.

A private family memorial service will be held at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey with military rites by Alton VFW Post 1308.

Memorials may be made to Alton VFW Post 1308 ritual team.