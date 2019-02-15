HARRY JEFFERS, JR.

WORDEN — Harry A. Jeffers, Jr., 73, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 in Anderson Hospital.

Born May 31, 1945 in East St. Louis, he was the son of Harry A., Sr. and Loletta (Standridge) Jeffers.

Harry had been a truck driver for Green Tree Trucking for 50 years before retiring.

He marries Pamela S. Burgess. She survives.

Surviving also are a son, William Jeffers of East Alton; daughters, Valerie (Richie) Frank of Meadowbrook, Vanessa (Brad) Smith, Dawn (Tom) Leichsenring all of Worden; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jerry Jeffers of Independence, Missouri.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held from 2 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the 1st United Methodist Church in Wood River. Rev. Dr. Cary Beckwith will officiate.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.