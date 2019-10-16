Harry Maul

ALTON — Harry F. Maul Jr., 71, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at his residence.

He was born May 12, 1948 in Summerville, New Jersey, to Harry Frederich and Martha H. (Meisenheimer) Maul Sr. He served in the U.S Army and worked as a machinist for Owens-Illinois for many years.

Surviving are one daughter, Cynthia Copeland (Randy) of Fieldon, Illinois; five grandchildren; one brother, Vernon Maul; and one sister, Nancy Green. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Susan Maul.

No services are scheduled at this time. Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements. Online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
