Harry Pilcher

ST. LOUIS — Harry Arthur Pilcher died on May 29th, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri after contracting COVID-19.

He was born in Junction City, Kansas to Harry Henry Pilcher and Gunda Thorine Pilcher on July 15th, 1938. He was the loving husband of the late Zaddie "Sandy" Mae Pilcher; the cherished father of Catherine LaFlamme (Lynn Green), Romana Orton, and Cheryl (Ed) Burguiere; and the dear brother and brother-in-law of Carl and Virginia Pilcher. He is also survived by many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Harry was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and his stepmother, Goldie Sue.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 11th at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Bellefontaine Cemetery, 4947 W. Florissant Ave, St. Louis.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
