JERSEYVILLE — Harry "Buck" Bucklin Preston, husband of the late Dorothy (Andrews) Preston, died at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Surviving are three children, Vicki Warren, James Preston and Jason Preston; two sisters, Juanita "Jody" Bishop and Daisy McCallister.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Gospel Assembly Church in Jerseyville.

Burial is in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.