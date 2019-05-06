HARVEY CRAIN

WHITE HALL — Harvey Lee Crain, Jr., 93, of White Hall, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the White Hall Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born Dec. 7, 1925 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Harvey and Dorothy Crain, Sr. He married Madalyn M. Spencer and she preceded him in death.

He is survived by two daughters, Carolyn "Sue" (Roger) Phelps of Alton, and April (Harry) Fry of Godfrey, Illinois; five grandchildren, Amanda (Roz Bishop) Crain, Nicole Phelps, Samantha (Josh) Kassler, Jake Fry, and Ryan (Amie) Fry; six great grandchildren, Kaden Phelps, Peyton Alford, Izzi Kassler, Harlie Newingham, Cian Fry, and Evan; and a son-in-law, Ron Martin of Roodhouse, Illinois. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Pam Martin; a brother, Joseph Crain; and a sister, Lucille Wolff.

Harvey was a Merchant Marine Veteran serving in WWII and an Army Veteran. He was a member of the Cement Masons Union #90 as a cement finisher until his retirement at the age of 75. He enjoyed his classic cars and attending all of the local car shows, as well as his dogs.

The family will host a Celebration of Life and it will be announced at a later date. The Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.