HARVEY HILEMAN

EAST ALTON — Harvey William "Bill" Hileman, 83, of East Alton, Illinois died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois. He was born May 10, 1936 in Pittsfield, Illinois, the son of Garl "Jake" and Dorothy (Coultas) Hileman. He formerly lived in Meredosa and Pittsfield. Mr. Hileman served two tours with the U.S. Army.

He is survived by two sons, Travis Hileman of East Alton and Roger Hileman of Barry, six brothers and sisters, Betty Hayes of Fredericktown, Missouri, Judy Miller of Lynden, Washington, Edward (Joan) Hileman of Jerseyville, Illinois, Sharon (John) Rhodes of Jacksonville, Illinois, Karen (Robert) Johnson of Crete and Anita (Merle) Kennedy of Jacksonville; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Franklin E. Hileman, James L. Hileman, Gary Hileman and Donald Autrey and a son, John Hileman.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.