GODFREY — Harvey R. Scoggins, age 86, of Godfrey, Illinois, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Christian Northeast Hospital. He was born Sept. 25, 1933 in Jerseyville, Illinois, the son of the late Delbert W. and Edith M. (Thiel) Scoggins.

Harvey was a US Army veteran and retired as a laborer from Olin Corporation.

He married Treva A. (Grisham) on Feb. 14, 1953 in Bethalto, Illinois, and she preceded him in death on May 18, 2015.

Surviving are one daughter, Janet Lamparter of Godfrey; one son, Noland Scoggins (Mickey) of Piasa; one granddaughter, Rachel Scoggins; and a brother, David Scoggins of Holiday Shores, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Jennifer Scoggins; and two sisters, Lela Weirich and Ellen Stemmler.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, at Godfrey Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, Central Congregation in Alton, Illinois.

