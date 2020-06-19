Harvey Zinschlag
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

INDIANA — Harvey Lee Zinschlag, 77, Kokomo, Indiana, passed away at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 15, 1943, at the Zinschlag farm near Prairietown, Illinois.

He was the son of Mildred Zinschlag and Norman Franke. Harvey married Nola Jo "Jojo" Frazer on April 18, 1970, and had a long and happy marriage.

Harvey was raised by his grandmother Alma Wille on the Zinschlag farm until her passing in 1958. He attended two one room schools, Omphghent Township and St. Peters Lutheran, going on to Edwardsville High School for two years and then Civic Memorial in Bethalto, Illinois. graduating in 1960.

Harvey served in the United States Air Force from 1961-1965, with most of his time at Bunker Hill, Illinois, AFB. He stayed in Indiana after his service and worked for Mohr Construction and then Delco Electronics where he served an apprenticeship and became an electrician, retiring in 2006. He was a member of UAW Local #292 and a past member of Club Kokomo and the Kokomo Elks. Harvey enjoyed his walks, reading, movies, puzzles and playing cards.

Along with his wife Jojo; Harvey is survived by his son, Jason (Sung Lee) Zinschlag, Seattle, Washington; his daughter, Arhea (Chuck) Lazzelle, Catonsville, Maryland; grandchildren, Jay Zinschlag, Claudia Lazzelle, and Veronica Lazzelle; and sister, Pam Hill Harlingen, Texas.

Harvey was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred (Herbert) Simmons; and step-brothers, Gary Simmons and Phillip Simmons.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Harvey's memory to the American Cancer Society.

Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shirley & Stout
1315 West Lincoln Road
Kokomo, IN 46902
(765) 453-4400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved