Harvey Zinschlag

INDIANA — Harvey Lee Zinschlag, 77, Kokomo, Indiana, passed away at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 15, 1943, at the Zinschlag farm near Prairietown, Illinois.

He was the son of Mildred Zinschlag and Norman Franke. Harvey married Nola Jo "Jojo" Frazer on April 18, 1970, and had a long and happy marriage.

Harvey was raised by his grandmother Alma Wille on the Zinschlag farm until her passing in 1958. He attended two one room schools, Omphghent Township and St. Peters Lutheran, going on to Edwardsville High School for two years and then Civic Memorial in Bethalto, Illinois. graduating in 1960.

Harvey served in the United States Air Force from 1961-1965, with most of his time at Bunker Hill, Illinois, AFB. He stayed in Indiana after his service and worked for Mohr Construction and then Delco Electronics where he served an apprenticeship and became an electrician, retiring in 2006. He was a member of UAW Local #292 and a past member of Club Kokomo and the Kokomo Elks. Harvey enjoyed his walks, reading, movies, puzzles and playing cards.

Along with his wife Jojo; Harvey is survived by his son, Jason (Sung Lee) Zinschlag, Seattle, Washington; his daughter, Arhea (Chuck) Lazzelle, Catonsville, Maryland; grandchildren, Jay Zinschlag, Claudia Lazzelle, and Veronica Lazzelle; and sister, Pam Hill Harlingen, Texas.

Harvey was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred (Herbert) Simmons; and step-brothers, Gary Simmons and Phillip Simmons.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Harvey's memory to the American Cancer Society.

Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.