BRIGHTON — Hazel Jewel Spurgeon Grogan, 88, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born Feb. 14, 1932, in Eminence, Missouri, daughter of the late Charles and Haiti (Richardson) Burns.

On July 27, 1963, she married Bernard Lee Spurgeon. Following Bernard's passing, Hazel married William Murel Grogan. He preceded her in death in 2014.

Hazel was a homemaker who loved raising and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren.

She will be missed by her children, Mary Lou (John) Grant of Brighton, Illinois, Nancy (Bill) Mundy of Hettick, Illinois, Vicki Dodds of Shipman, Illinois, Teresa (Randy) Conlee of Bunker Hill, Illinois, Richard (Cindy) Spurgeon of Grafton, Illinois, and John Spurgeon of Thayer, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Shelly Grogan of Branson, Missouri; 27 grandchildren; 67 great grandchildren; 20 great-great grandchildren; and her siblings, Opal Vineyard, Mae Pilkenton, Charlie Burns, Elmer Burns, Ray Burns, and Pansy Shrum.

In addition to her husband's, Bernard and Murel, she was preceded in death by two children, Florence (Bud) Mitchell, and Dale Grogan.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial will follow in Shipman Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Sickle Cell Association of St. Louis.

Online condolences may be sent online at www.andersonfamiyfuneral.com.