Hazel Walden

ROCKBRIDGE — Hazel Lu Walden, 83, of Rockbridge, Illinois, died Tuesday, July 28, at Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville, Illinois.

She was born Jan. 11, 1937, in Kane, Illinois, to Jack and Nellie (Stringer) Baker. She married Earl "Skid" Walden Aug. 25, 1962, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 2013.

Surviving is one daughter, Teri Jean (Dean) Holliday of Carlinville, Illinois; two sons, Jack (Melody) of Greenfield, Illinois, and Sam (Theresa) of Rockbridge; six grandchildren, Michael Paul (Jennifer), Misty, Robbie, Jeffrey (Jena), Colby (Elisabeth), and Alexa; nine great-grandchildren, Devan, Nikki, Lucas, Cheyanne, McKenna, Jaret, JaLynn, Jackson, and Jayla; one sister, Martha Schaaf of Jerseyville, Illinois; and her beloved dog, "Sonny".

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a brother-in-law, Don Schaaf.

Hazel graduated from the Jerseyville High School in 1954 and was a member of the Jerseyville United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed crocheting, writing her pen pals and doing word searches. She had several jobs but really enjoyed her years driving the Senior Citizens bus in Greene County. She loved spending time at the river but most of all loved spending time with her family and following their activities.

A visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church north of Greenfield, Illinois.

All requirements of the Greene County Health Department will be enforced including social distancing, less than 50 people in the building at one time and face coverings. The family appreciates your understanding.

A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, July 31, with burial to follow at the Witt Cemetery in Rockbridge. Memorials are suggested to the Witt cemetery.

The Shields-Bishop Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com.