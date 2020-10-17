Heather Feyerabend

MISSOURI — On Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, Heather Marie Feyerabend, loving wife, daughter and sister passed away at age 36.

Heather was born Oct. 27, 1983, in Fort Lewis, Washington, to George and Shirley Kendrick.

She received her degree in Hospitality and Restaurant Administration from the University of Missouri in 2016.

On Oct. 26, 2013, Heather married Christopher Feyerabend.

Heather was known to family and friends lovingly as "Hobbit."

Recently, she spent her time training in martial arts.

She was known to her family for her love and dedication to her nieces, nephews and cousins.

Heather had a love for cats and is leaving behind four wonderful fur babies.

With her work in the restaurant industry, Heather was known as a friend to many. With her warm smile and welcoming heart, Heather made friends almost everywhere she went.

She will always be remembered for her welcoming nature and caring spirit.

Heather was preceded in death by her father, George Kendrick.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher Feyerabend; grandmother, Betty Ann Rennison; mother, Shirley Kendrick; sister, Kathryn Kendrick; brother, John Kendrick; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be held for Heather at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri, on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m.

Flowers and donations can be sent to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, 2001 W. Walnut Lawn, Springfield, MO 65807.