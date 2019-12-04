RED OAK, Texas — Heather Francis, 42, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in her home surrounded by family. She left behind her earthly body and immediately entered the presence of Jesus whom she loved and trusted.

Heather was a loving wife, mother of five incredible children, daughter, sister, and friend.

Heather was born on June 15, 1977, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Beryl and Tanya (Barger) Kinder of Bethalto, Illinois. She married Jeff Francis on Dec. 20, 1997, in Hartford, Illinois, and he survives. Other survivors include five children, Marissa, Andrew, Ally, Magalli, Grace; two sisters and brothers in law, Amy and Rob Martin of Hartford, Tiffany and Matt Falk of Bethalto; four nieces, four nephews and many other family and friends that she loved so much.

She also leaves behind two dogs, Belle and Rory, who miss their mom a lot.

A graduate of East Alton - Wood River High School, Heather enrolled at Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU) in Waxahachie, Texas, in Fall 1995. She graduated from SAGU with both a bachelor's degree and master's degree in counseling. She also spent her career working and teaching at SAGU and was the University's Registrar.

Other than her commitment to Christ, Heather loved people and pizza more than anything else. She will be remembered as a constant encourager, wise leader, generous friend, and loving wife and mother. She was an avid reader who read multiple books each week, and she loved to find a great deal on Amazon. Those that knew Heather knew that she loved them. Loving others was her greatest skill.

Cremation rites have been accorded. In celebration of her life, the family will hold memorial services at 2 p.m.on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Her uncle, Rev. Raymond James will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Royal Family Kids Camp at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto and will be accepted at the services.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.