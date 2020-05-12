GODFREY — Helen M. Bechtold, 91, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy. Born Sept. 9, 1928 in Gillespie, Illinois, she was the daughter of Andrew and Kathryn Justison. Helen married Charles F. Bechtold on Oct. 10, 1959. Charles preceded her in death on April 22, 2012. She was a stenographer for the Illinois Public Aid Commission in Carlinville, worked for the Federal Social Security Office in Alton, Illinois, and was a recording secretary for Local 660 International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. Helen enjoyed going to chicken dinners and playing pinochle. She never met a coupon or rebate she didn't like. Surviving are a son, Eric J. (Tonya) Bechtold of Alton and a daughter, Dianne M. Gordon of Godfrey, Illinois. Helen will be greatly missed by her two grandsons, Tyler Boren (Kara O'Brien) of Godfrey and Seth Boren (Morgan Gustofson) of Alton; as well as a brother, Walt Justison of Springfield, Illinois. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, David Gordon; and four siblings, Alda Arter, Rolland "Rollie" Justison, Bernice Grichnik, and Tommy Justison. A private burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery in Elsah with no visitation. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 12 to May 13, 2020.