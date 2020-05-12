Helen Bechtold
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GODFREY — Helen M. Bechtold, 91, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy. Born Sept. 9, 1928 in Gillespie, Illinois, she was the daughter of Andrew and Kathryn Justison. Helen married Charles F. Bechtold on Oct. 10, 1959. Charles preceded her in death on April 22, 2012. She was a stenographer for the Illinois Public Aid Commission in Carlinville, worked for the Federal Social Security Office in Alton, Illinois, and was a recording secretary for Local 660 International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. Helen enjoyed going to chicken dinners and playing pinochle. She never met a coupon or rebate she didn't like. Surviving are a son, Eric J. (Tonya) Bechtold of Alton and a daughter, Dianne M. Gordon of Godfrey, Illinois. Helen will be greatly missed by her two grandsons, Tyler Boren (Kara O'Brien) of Godfrey and Seth Boren (Morgan Gustofson) of Alton; as well as a brother, Walt Justison of Springfield, Illinois. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, David Gordon; and four siblings, Alda Arter, Rolland "Rollie" Justison, Bernice Grichnik, and Tommy Justison. A private burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery in Elsah with no visitation. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Burial
St. Michael's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved