GODFREY — Helen M. Biddle, 75, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy in Alton, Illinois.

She was born on May 4, 1945, in Venice, Illinois, the daughter of William and Mary (Gumm) Ledbetter.

Helen retired from State of Illinois, Department of Corrections where she worked as a Correctional Officer.

Helen is survived by her son, Jeffrey Biddle of Godfrey; sister, Lenora (Richard) Orescovich of Godfrey; brother, George (Judy) Ledbetter of Sparta, Illinois; two nieces, Karen (Orescovich) Khamee of Grafton, Illinois, and Susan (Ledbetter) Leifer of Red Bud, Illinois; and two nephews, Robert Orescovich of Tennessee and Scott Ledbetter of Sparta.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, at Methodist Cemetery in New Palestine, Illinois.

Memorials can be made to Methodist Cemetery in New Palestine, IL, OSF Hospice, 5 A'S Humane Shelter or Godfrey Fire Protection District.

