Helen Biddle
1945 - 2020
GODFREY — Helen M. Biddle, 75, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy in Alton, Illinois.

She was born on May 4, 1945, in Venice, Illinois, the daughter of William and Mary (Gumm) Ledbetter.

Helen retired from State of Illinois, Department of Corrections where she worked as a Correctional Officer.

Helen is survived by her son, Jeffrey Biddle of Godfrey; sister, Lenora (Richard) Orescovich of Godfrey; brother, George (Judy) Ledbetter of Sparta, Illinois; two nieces, Karen (Orescovich) Khamee of Grafton, Illinois, and Susan (Ledbetter) Leifer of Red Bud, Illinois; and two nephews, Robert Orescovich of Tennessee and Scott Ledbetter of Sparta.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, at Methodist Cemetery in New Palestine, Illinois.

Memorials can be made to Methodist Cemetery in New Palestine, IL, OSF Hospice, 5 A'S Humane Shelter or Godfrey Fire Protection District.

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Methodist Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
