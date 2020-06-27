Helen Crites
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GLEN CARBON — Helen Crites, 90, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away at her home Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

She was born Dec. 24, 1929, in Bollinger County, Missouri, to the late Charles and Icy Marie (nee Kirkpatrick) Woodfin.

Helen was a devout and founding member of Center Grove Presbyterian Church in Edwardsville, Illinois.

In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Junior F. Crites; brothers, Kirk Woodfin and Dale Woodfin; and sister, Pauline Crites.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Steve (Sandy) Crites, of Granite City, Illinois, Leland (Donna) Crites, of Granite City, Sharon (James) Richee, of Highland, Illinois, and Teresa (James) DeMontmollin, of Bethalto, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Cato; special nephew, Rick Crites; as well as many friends and distant relatives.

Friends may gather with the family for visitation from 10 -11 a.m., Monday, June 29, at Center Grove Presbyterian Church, Edwardsville. A funeral service to celebrate her life will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wes James officiating.

Helen will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to VITAS Hospice, 8 Executive Drive, suite 150, Fairview Heights, Illinois, 62208 or Center Grove Presbyterian Church, 6279 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, Illinois, 62025.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved