GLEN CARBON — Helen Crites, 90, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away at her home Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

She was born Dec. 24, 1929, in Bollinger County, Missouri, to the late Charles and Icy Marie (nee Kirkpatrick) Woodfin.

Helen was a devout and founding member of Center Grove Presbyterian Church in Edwardsville, Illinois.

In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Junior F. Crites; brothers, Kirk Woodfin and Dale Woodfin; and sister, Pauline Crites.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Steve (Sandy) Crites, of Granite City, Illinois, Leland (Donna) Crites, of Granite City, Sharon (James) Richee, of Highland, Illinois, and Teresa (James) DeMontmollin, of Bethalto, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Cato; special nephew, Rick Crites; as well as many friends and distant relatives.

Friends may gather with the family for visitation from 10 -11 a.m., Monday, June 29, at Center Grove Presbyterian Church, Edwardsville. A funeral service to celebrate her life will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wes James officiating.

Helen will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to VITAS Hospice, 8 Executive Drive, suite 150, Fairview Heights, Illinois, 62208 or Center Grove Presbyterian Church, 6279 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, Illinois, 62025.