HELEN DEVER

BETHALTO — Helen Eileen DeVer, 93, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 3:18 p.m., at Bethalto Care Center.

She was born on June 11, 1926, in Mulberry Grove, Illinois, the daughter of Fred and Mary (Blankenship) Ruppe.

Helen retired from Wood River Hospital, Environmental services, in 1988. She loved helping care for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, St. Louis Cardinal baseball, playing cards, and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Trent (Kim) DeVer of Alton, Illinois and Renee Hardwick of Bethalto, Illinois; a daughter-in-law, Jeannine Kelly-DeVer of Alton; a son-in-law, David Hardwick of Bethalto; grandchildren, Derrick DeVer of Bethalto, Nicole Heflin of Bethalto, Brittany (Zach Sedlacek) Hardwick of Glen Carbon, Illinois, Ross DeVer of San Diego, California, and Nicholas DeVer of Alton; and great-grandchildren, Trevor and Jace Heflin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mark DeVer; and a brother, Denver Ruppe.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Kale Hansen will officiate.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto.

