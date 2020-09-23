1/3
Helen Dodson
1934 - 2020
GODFREY — Helen H. Dodson, 85, formerly of East Alton, Illinois, passed away at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Born Dec. 2, 1934 in Russellville, Kentucky, she was a daughter of McHenry Milton and Alice Elizabeth (Woodward) Hixon.

Helen was a Registered Nurse and worked as a surgical nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital. She then spent 23 years as a nurse at the Alton Mental Health Center before her retirement.

She was a tireless volunteer and avid pet lover. Helen was a member of Zonta International.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Dodson of Skokie, Illinois; and two grandchildren, McHenry and Emma White, both of Chicago, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Betty Moes; and a stepbrother, Tommy Hollis.

Helen made a generous donation of her body to Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
