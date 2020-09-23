GODFREY — Helen H. Dodson, 85, formerly of East Alton, Illinois, passed away at 8:27 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Born Dec. 2, 1934 in Russellville, Kentucky, she was a daughter of McHenry Milton and Alice Elizabeth (Woodward) Hixon.

Helen was a Registered Nurse and worked as a surgical nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital. She then spent 23 years as a nurse at the Alton Mental Health Center before her retirement.

She was a tireless volunteer and avid pet lover. Helen was a member of Zonta International.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Dodson of Skokie, Illinois; and two grandchildren, McHenry and Emma White, both of Chicago, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Betty Moes; and a stepbrother, Tommy Hollis.

Helen made a generous donation of her body to Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri.

