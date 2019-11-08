HARDIN — Helen C. Friedel, 91, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

She was born on May 21, 1928 in Michael, Illinois, the daughter of Adam and Lena (Klunk) Zipprich.

She married Norbert Friedel on May 21, 1953 at St. Michaels Church in Michael; he preceded her in death.

She was a member of St. Norbert's Church in Hardin, Illinois. She enjoyed embroidery and quilting. Helen also loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by four children, Mary Helen Friedel of Bethalto, Illinois, Margaret Friedel of Godfrey, Illinois, Bernard (Sherri) Friedel of Kampsville, Illinois, and Bernadette Friedel of Godfrey; sisters Dorothy Zipprich of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Mary (Ralph) Mathews of Bethalto; grandchildren Christine (Edgar) Bliss, James (Abbie) Friedel and Jordan Friedel (Rich); and three great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Norbert; her parents; sisters Lucille Gotway and Marcella Gress; brothers James Zipprich and Robert Zipprich; and one grandson, John Ottwell.

Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf in Hardin. A Mass will be held on Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Hardin with Father Don Roberts officiating.

Memorials may be made to Masses and/or St. Joseph Cemetery in Meppen, Illinois.

