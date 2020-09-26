Helen Heidenreich

KAMPSVILLE — Helen M. Heidenreich passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at her home.

On June 29, 1936 Helen was born to Phydella and Joe Ulery in Hamburg, Illinois. They preceded her in death.

She grew up with her younger sister, Mary, in Pancake Hollow.

Just down the road lived Frank Heidenreich, whom she would later fall in love with and marry on June 6, 1959.

Together they built and ran F&H Dairy Bar in Kampsville, Illinois, for 13 years.

They had two children, who Helen later stayed home to raise. Frank preceded her in death after 41 years of marriage.

She is survived by her sister, Mary (James) Benz of Quincy, Illinois; two sons, Jody (Valerie) Heidenreich of Hamburg, Illinois, and Matt (Lynn) Heidenreich of Heyworth, Illinois; four grandchildren, Jill (Jan) Van Veen of Bethalto, Illinois, Ethan Heidenreich of Mansfield, Illinois, Julie (Nick) Nobbs of Alton, Illinois, and Lauren Heidenreich of Bloomington, Illinois; and two great grandchildren, whom she adored, Leo Hobbs and Silas Van Veen.

Helen was a member of St. Anselm's Catholic Church.

She was Known for her great cooking and enjoyed helping with church dinners.

Family was the most important thing to Helen, and she dedicated her life to watching her children and grandchildren grow.

She was such a great friend to many, was the best listener, and had the most contagious laugh.

Visitation and funeral will be held Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Visitation will start at 9 a.m. in St. Anselm's Church Hall, with the funeral following at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anselm's Church. Masks are required.

Family and friends will be allowed in first if maximum capacity is met.

Memorials may be given to St. Anselm's Cemetery or Family Choice.

Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.