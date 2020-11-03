1/1
Helen Houlette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GREENFIELD — Helen F. Houlette, 102, of Greenfield, Illinois, died Saturday, Oct. 31 at her home.

She was born April 24, 1918, in Walkerville, Illinois, to Harvey and Lela (Grissom) Gibler.

She married Franklin Neil "Pop" Houlette Aug. 15, 1936 in Greenfield and he preceded her in death March 4, 1996.

Surviving is one son, Warren Neil; three grandchildren, Lutz, Sigrid, and Christopher; four great-grandchildren, Ulli, Brianna, Tait, and Winston; a special

great-niece, Tammy Grafford-Kirkpatrick who was raised in her home; and a number of additional nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; a son, James; and a daughter-in-law, Ingeborg Johnston.

Known as "Momma Honey", she was a special mom to many children that she watched and cared for in her home.

She was an active member of the Charity Southern Baptist Church in Greenfield and was most recently titled the matriarch of Greenfield.

She was a beautician for 25 years.

After retirement, she and "Pop" enjoyed to travel. She also enjoyed collecting plates.

She will be missed by many.

Due to recent regulations, a private family service will be held with burial to follow at the Oak Wood cemetery north of Greenfield.

Those wishing to pay their respects, may do so along the route of the procession that will travel from the Shields-Bishop Funeral Home east on Walnut street, north on US highway 267 to the cemetery starting at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Charity Southern Baptist Church in Greenfield.

Please leave a memory or online condolence at shields-bishopfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield
604 Walnut St.
Greenfield, IL 62044
(217) 368-2202
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved