GREENFIELD — Helen F. Houlette, 102, of Greenfield, Illinois, died Saturday, Oct. 31 at her home.

She was born April 24, 1918, in Walkerville, Illinois, to Harvey and Lela (Grissom) Gibler.

She married Franklin Neil "Pop" Houlette Aug. 15, 1936 in Greenfield and he preceded her in death March 4, 1996.

Surviving is one son, Warren Neil; three grandchildren, Lutz, Sigrid, and Christopher; four great-grandchildren, Ulli, Brianna, Tait, and Winston; a special

great-niece, Tammy Grafford-Kirkpatrick who was raised in her home; and a number of additional nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; a son, James; and a daughter-in-law, Ingeborg Johnston.

Known as "Momma Honey", she was a special mom to many children that she watched and cared for in her home.

She was an active member of the Charity Southern Baptist Church in Greenfield and was most recently titled the matriarch of Greenfield.

She was a beautician for 25 years.

After retirement, she and "Pop" enjoyed to travel. She also enjoyed collecting plates.

She will be missed by many.

Due to recent regulations, a private family service will be held with burial to follow at the Oak Wood cemetery north of Greenfield.

Those wishing to pay their respects, may do so along the route of the procession that will travel from the Shields-Bishop Funeral Home east on Walnut street, north on US highway 267 to the cemetery starting at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Charity Southern Baptist Church in Greenfield.

Please leave a memory or online condolence at shields-bishopfh.com.