HELEN K. LEIGH

ATLANTIC BEACH, Ill. — Helen K. Leigh, 95, passed away Feb. 25, 2019. She was born July 9, 1923 in Jerseyville. Helen raised her family in Alton and retired to Atlantic Beach, Florida in 1997.

Helen graduated from Jerseyville High school, then received her nursing diploma at St. John's Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. She made great friends there, whom she visited throughout her life. She married her highschool sweetheart, Wallace A. Leigh, just after he returned from serving in World War II. They were happily married for 45 years.

Helen is survived by her and Wally's six children: Tom (Maribeth) of Athens, Georgia, Kathy (John Henry) of Neptune Beach, Florida, Frank (Linda) of Fort Worth, Texas, Willa of Godfrey, Terry (Al) of Atlantic Beach, Florida and Martha (Tom) of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Helen and Wally had thirteen grandchildren, and ten great- grandchildren. She also leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her husband Wally and their grandson Matthew Paul Morrissey.

A mass of remembrance was held at Cypress Village chapel, Sunday, March 3. A luncheon will be held at Cypress Village Retirement Home on March 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. to celebrate Helen's life. Friends and family are all welcome.

A luncheon will be held at Cypress Village Retirement Home on March 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. to celebrate Helen's life. Friends and family are all welcome.