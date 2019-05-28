HELEN LONG

ALTON — Helen Marie Long, 78, passed away at 10:04 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mercy Hospital.

She was born on April 20, 1941 in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of Richard Willis & Helen Marie (Servay) Musgrave.

Helen married John "Jack" Long on Dec. 26, 1964 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Feb. 28, 2002.

She was a registered nurse and worked several hospital throughout her career including, St. Joseph's Hospital /St. Claire's Hospital's Hospital in Alton, Alton Memorial Hospital, Christian Hospital Northwest and retired from Barns-Jewish West Hospital.

Helen is survived by a daughter, Laura Flynn; one grandson, Alexander John Flynn, her siblings and their spouse, Richard & Brenda Musgrave, William Musgrave, Sue & Terry Johnson, Robert & Dianne Musgrave and Teresa Major; and a brother-in-law, James Fox.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Fox.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of memorial services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton.

Inurnment will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Catholic Charities.