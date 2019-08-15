BUNKER HILL — Helen E. Long, 76, of Bunker Hill, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at 1:50 am, while at Robins Manor in Brighton.

She was born on Sept. 25, 1942 in Jerseyville, the daughter of Dean and Oma (Dickerman) Grizzle. She married Marion P. Long, Sr on December 18, 1971 in Wood River.

Helen retired from Alton Memorial Hospital in 2009, where she was a nurse for over 20 years. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, sewing, listening to Alan Jackson and Johnny Cash, and watching Billy Graham with her husband, Marion. She also loved to spend time with her granddaughter.

Along with her husband, Marion, she is survived by a son, Paul Long, Jr of Bunker Hill; a daughter, Sarah (Rob) Simmons of Bethalto; four sisters; and a granddaughter, Bethanie Simmons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; and in infant daughter, Susan.

Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to 5 A's and/or .

