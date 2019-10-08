ALTON — Helen I. Manka, 83, of Alton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Illinois.

She was born June 14, 1936, in Olive Branch, Illinois, the daughter of Herman C. and Elsie (Griggs) Strader. Helen had worked for 30 years at Alton Mental Health Center and for another twenty years at River Bend Billiards.

Helen loved animals, especially her dog, "Tori." She also enjoyed deer hunting. Helen is fondly remembered for keeping track of her part of the neighborhood. She was known as the "Rock Lady" who was always looking to uplift and encourage others. Helen had volunteered with Riverbend for several years before they closed. She was a member of Enjoy Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Sherry Ventress; two brothers, Terry and Gima Strader, and Herman and Vivian Strader; seven grandchildren, Jason Ventress, Shawn Ventress, Jerome McCauley, Meryan Jenkins, John Jenkins, Brooke Corrigan, and Devone Hartwell; six great-grandchildren, Heaven Wilkinson, Talon Ventress, Linkoln McCauley, Caleb Hartwell, Macie Corrigan, and Nick Corrigan; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Rick and David; and her former husband, Cecil.

Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12:oo p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

Burial will take place in Wanda Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 5 A's.

