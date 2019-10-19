Helen Musielak (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Musielak.
Service Information
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL
62095
(618)-254-5544
Obituary
Send Flowers

WOOD RIVER — Helen J. Musielak, 91, passed away 4:15 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at her residence.

Born June 1, 1928, in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of Ralph and Alice (Byrne) Alexander.

Helen had been the director for a burn unit in a Florida Hospital for many years before retiring.

She married Damian Musielak, who died in January 2019.

Surviving are a son, Ray Boennighausen, of Arkansas; daughters, Karen White, of Wood River, Illinois, and Donna Hamilton, of Florida; grandsons, Jason Farek, Roby (Kelly) Farek, Damian Rhodebush; great grandchildren, Cameron Farek and Tate Farek; and, a brother, Ralph Alexander, of Arizona.

Her parents; husband; and, a sister, Alice Reiper, preceded in death.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites were accorded and no services planned.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.