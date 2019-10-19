WOOD RIVER — Helen J. Musielak, 91, passed away 4:15 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at her residence.

Born June 1, 1928, in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of Ralph and Alice (Byrne) Alexander.

Helen had been the director for a burn unit in a Florida Hospital for many years before retiring.

She married Damian Musielak, who died in January 2019.

Surviving are a son, Ray Boennighausen, of Arkansas; daughters, Karen White, of Wood River, Illinois, and Donna Hamilton, of Florida; grandsons, Jason Farek, Roby (Kelly) Farek, Damian Rhodebush; great grandchildren, Cameron Farek and Tate Farek; and, a brother, Ralph Alexander, of Arizona.

Her parents; husband; and, a sister, Alice Reiper, preceded in death.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites were accorded and no services planned.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River was in charge of arrangements.