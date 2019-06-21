HELEN ORBAN

ALTON — Helen Marie Orban, 89, died at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Methodist Village in Godfrey, Illinois. Born Aug. 18, 1929 in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of Albert and Addie (Ernst) Goldman.

She married Robert T. Orban in 1953 in Alton, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 1980. Surviving are two daughters, Denise Tylka (Thomas) of Waynesville, Missouri, and Cynthia Stutz (Paul) of Alton, two sons, Michael Orban (Tammy) of Bunker Hill, Illinois, and David Orban (Lori) of Brighton, Illinois, 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Bethany, one brother, Henry Haworth and one sister, Mary Warner.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 24 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Chapel followed by burial. Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate. Memorials may be made to . Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com