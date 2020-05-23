Helen Parsons
COTTAGE HILLS — Helen U. Parsons, 101, passed away 10:29 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2020 at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Alt0n, Illinois. Born in Alton on July 25, 1918, she was the daughter of Hugh DeCalvis and Alma (Book) Vail. On Oct. 9, 1937 in St. Charles, Missouri, she married Leonard Paul Parsons. He died Oct. 3, 1995. Surviving are a son, Larry Parsons of Lehigh Acres, Florida; daughter, Betty Winecoff of Cottage Hills, Illinois; six grandchildren; beloved 15 great grandchildren; and 15 great-great grandchildren. Her parents; husband; son, Jon Parsons; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Ralph and Loretta Vail, Raymond and Ruth Vail, Charles and Betty Vail preceded her in death. Graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 27 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois. Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements. One of her granddaughters said of her, "If you weren't her favorite, you didn't know it….she lights up when she sees you !"

Published in The Telegraph from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
