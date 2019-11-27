ALTON — Helen Elizabeth Phillips, 97, of Alton, Illinois, passed at Asbury Village on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at 6:40 a.m.

Helen was born Dec. 16, 1921 in Hardin, Illinois, daughter of the late August and Ruth (Sanders) Peters.

She married Robert Phillips on Sept. 27, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Aug. 20, 2001.

Helen began working at Western Cartridge Company during the War and resumed after raising her daughter. In the 1950s, she led her daughter's Girl Scout troop. She later worked at a data storage company in Springfield, Illinois.

She enjoyed dominoes and bowling and won several tournaments. Helen was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton.

In retirement, she spent many winters with her husband on the white sand beaches of Destin, Florida, where her family would join them for Christmas.

After the death of her husband, she moved to the Methodist Village in Godfrey, Illinois, where she became a caring friend and mentor to many of the residents and staff.

Helen was a loving mother, grandmother, cook, and storyteller. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and vibrant spirit.

She was a joy to her family and many friends. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Schreiber (Robert), and grandchildren Kristin, Melinda, and Andrew (Emily Stuart).

Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Bott.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon Friday, Nov. 29, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Reverend Steve Rice will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.