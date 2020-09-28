1/1
Helen Rodden
BRIGHTON — Helen Louise Rodden passed away peacefully at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois.

She was born in Alton, Illinois, in 1922 to Frank & Mary Davis. She graduated from Alton High School in 1938 & attended Welles Business College in Alton.

She married Edwin Manns in 1940 with whom she had three children.

She was active as a Girl Scout leader for several years, a member of College Ave. Presbyterian Church & Order of the Eastern Star.

She retired as secretary for the Alton School System after 16 years. She moved to California in 1978. Employed by National Cylinder Gas co. for three years & Armtec Defense for two years.

She married James Rodden in 1982. He passed away in 2004 & she returned to Alton.

She loved square dancing & was an active member of the Hoedowners Club of Wood River, Illinois.

She is survived by daughter, Marilyn & Scotty (Robert) Scott & John Warren. Seven grandchildren, Kimberly Cruz, Jeffrey &Teresa Griffin, Bart Reese, Kelly & Tim Wills, Kory Scott, Douglas Manns, Scott & Laura Manns & Chrisi McNamee. Also survived by several step-children. Diane & LeRoy Jennings, Patricia Taylor, James & Janis Rodden & Marie & Blaine Dillon.

Besides her parents & husband James Rodden; she was preceded in death by daughter, Sandra Reese; Son, Dennis Manns; Daughter-in-law, Janis Manns; Granddaughter, Barbara Griffin; step great-granddaughter, Allyson LaVogue; Sister, Mildred & A.W. (Babe) Manns, Edwin Manns; & Step son-in-law, Harry Taylor. She is survived by several great grandchildren.

There will be no visitation. According to her wishes, her remains will be donated to Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
