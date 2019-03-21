HELEN SMITH

EAST ALTON — Helen M. Smith, 90, of East Alton, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 8:45 p.m. at Jerseyville Manor.

She was born on May 9, 1928, in Hickman, Kentucky, the daughter of Seldon and Lena (Scott) Clark. She married Troy Smith on July 31, 1946 in Tiptonville, Tennessee. He preceded her in death on June 28, 1999.

Helen enjoyed Bingo, shopping for clothing and jewelry, animals, especially her dogs, Lena and Misty. She loved her family, especially her grandbabies.

Helen is survived by four daughters, Rosemary Courtouise, Cathy Brownlee, Janie Hanneken, and Toni Smith (Shawn Harrop); six grandchildren, Mark Courtouise (Keri), Tasha Romine (Franky), Angel Armstrong (Matt), Jenna Layton (fiancé, Austin Hartmann), Jeremy Layton (fiancé Tabrina Murphy), and Brittany Hanneken; eleven great-grandchildren, Dustin Courtouise, Ashley Rusk, Megan Courtouise, Natalie Harrop, Nathan Harrop, Franky Romine, Samuel Romine, Tessa Romine, Delcan Courtouise, Daxton Courtouise and Tegan Hartmann; a sister, Ruth Franklin;

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sons, Wade Smith, James Troy Smith, and Tony Smith; a daughter, Vivian Layton; a grandson, Dan Courtouise; and a sister, Christine Pace (Marvin).

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon on Monday, March 25 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to 5 A's Animal Shelter.

