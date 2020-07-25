Helen Spencer

SWANSEA— Helen M. Spencer (Hinrichsen), 94, died peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her granddaughters' home, surrounded by family.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on May 20, 1926, the daughter of the late John T. and Helen Hinrichsen. She was the youngest of three children, with one brother, the late Henry Hinrichsen, and an infant sibling who died at birth.

She married Donald R. Spencer in Norwood Park, Illinois, on Oct. 11, 1947.

She is survived by her husband, Donald R Spencer, of Swansea, formerly of Jerseyville, Illinois; her children, David Spencer (Becky) of Buffalo, Wyoming, and Nancy Grigsby (David) of Lodi, California; her grandchildren, Lauren Spencer, Daniel Spencer, Kelly Grigsby (Jenny), Sarah Emin (Tony), Leeanne Grigsby, Jonathan Grigsby, and Meredith Grigsby; her great-grandchildren, Michael, Taylor, Jillian, and Noah Caraballo, Enzo Emin, Nicholas Grigsby, also Melanie, Adam (Michaela) and Zachary Cassulo; and one great-great granddaughter, Parker Mae Cassulo.

She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Henry and sister-in-law, Marilyn Hinrichsen; infant sibling; and her great-granddaughter, Madelynn Grigsby.

A private, graveside service for immediate family only will be held at Rosedale Cemetery, Rosedale, Illinois. Memorials may be made to World Bird Sanctuary, 125 Bald Eagle Ridge Road, Valley Park, Missouri, 63088 or online at worldbirdsanctuary.org.

Arrangements by Alexander Funeral Home.