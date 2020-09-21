1/1
Helen Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BELLEVILLE — Helen "Charline" Walker, age 91, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois.

She was born April 25, 1929, in Rosemont, Illinois, the daughter of George and Helen (Hampton) Sutton.

She married Raymond Walker and he preceded her in death in March of 2015.

Charline was a "Bingo Queen." She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, and her devotion to her job of caring for others.

Her greatest joys were spending time with her family and grandchildren. Charline is greatly loved and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by three children and their spouses, Leanne and Bob Burrows of Cottleville, Missouri, Donna and Larry Winters of Godfrey, and a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Morrison of Hazelwood, Missouri; two brothers, John and Lurea Sutton of Bonterre, Missouri, and Don and Charlotte Sutton of Victoria, Texas; a sister, Grace Manley of Rio Linda, California; four grandchildren, John H. Kohler, James L. Kohler, Melanie and Richard Vilardo, and Michael Talley; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her beloved dog, "Daisy"; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, Raymond; she is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Danny Morrison; seven brothers, George Jr., Charles Robert, Kenny, Joe, Clifford, Danny, and James Allen; and a sister, Alice Jean.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in DeSoto, Missouri.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.

Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved