Helen Walker

BELLEVILLE — Helen "Charline" Walker, age 91, of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois.

She was born April 25, 1929, in Rosemont, Illinois, the daughter of George and Helen (Hampton) Sutton.

She married Raymond Walker and he preceded her in death in March of 2015.

Charline was a "Bingo Queen." She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, and her devotion to her job of caring for others.

Her greatest joys were spending time with her family and grandchildren. Charline is greatly loved and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by three children and their spouses, Leanne and Bob Burrows of Cottleville, Missouri, Donna and Larry Winters of Godfrey, and a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Morrison of Hazelwood, Missouri; two brothers, John and Lurea Sutton of Bonterre, Missouri, and Don and Charlotte Sutton of Victoria, Texas; a sister, Grace Manley of Rio Linda, California; four grandchildren, John H. Kohler, James L. Kohler, Melanie and Richard Vilardo, and Michael Talley; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; her beloved dog, "Daisy"; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, Raymond; she is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Danny Morrison; seven brothers, George Jr., Charles Robert, Kenny, Joe, Clifford, Danny, and James Allen; and a sister, Alice Jean.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in DeSoto, Missouri.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is entrusted with professional services.

