HELENA MANAHAN

BRIGHTON — Helena "Jane" Manahan, 69, of Brighton passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Christian Hospital Northeast in St Louis, Missouri.

She was born on Jan. 30, 1950 in Pocahontas, Arizona to Howard Lee and Margaret Ann (Shaver) Luter.

She married Russell E. Manahan on April 15, 1972 in South Roxana, Illinois.

In addition to her husband she is survived by daughters Aimee Manahan of Bethalto and Nicole Smith of Hillview; four grandchildren, Ronald, Kayla, Alexis, and Macey; and sister and brother-in-law Dana and Darrell Talley of Bunker Hill, Illinois.

Jane worked at the Brighton Pharmacy retiring in 2015.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21 at Targhetta Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.

Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 21 at Targhetta Funeral Home in Brighton with Rev. Laurie Schafer officiating. Private burial will be in Brighton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

Online information and guestbook may be found at www.targhettafuneralhomes.com.