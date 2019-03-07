HENRIETTA BROWN

COLLINSVILLE — Henrietta Brown, 72, of Collinsville, Illinois, formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Retta was born on June 21, 1946 in Alton, Illinois to Lucien and Henrietta (Pfeffer) Gerber. She married James H. Brown on Nov. 2, 1963 in Edwardsville. He survives and resides in Collinsville.

Retta is survived by her children, Michael James Brown of Collinsville, Rita Michelle Brown (Bradley Skeen) of Collinsville and Matthew Eric (Heidi) Brown of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, Andrew James, Madeline Isabella, Jakob Shaiah, Daniel Mark and Katharine Elizabeth; and one brother, Dick (CeCe) Gerber of Wood River, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Mark Stephen, who passed in 2009; and one sister, Mary Tavenier.

Retta enjoyed old movies and traveling numerous places with her husband. She worked as a homemaker, devoted to her family. She cherished the time spent with her family and especially, her dearest grandchildren. Retta will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com.

A graveside for Retta will be held on Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville is assisting the family with arrangements.