CARROLLTON — Henrietta Catharine Hartman, 94, of Carrollton passed away peacefully at 5:58 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor with her loving family by her side. Henrietta lived a life full of love, good humor, and devotion to her family.

Henrietta was the daughter of Henry and Mary (Behnen) Steinacher and was born at her parents' home in Carrollton on April 26, 1925. Henrietta had five brothers, Joseph, Jerome, Henry Carl (her twin), John, and Robert. She also had two sisters, Cecilia and Clara.

After graduating from St. John's High School in 1945, Henrietta married the love of her life, Herbert Hartman, on Wednesday, June 1, 1949, at 8:00 in the morning at St. John's Catholic Church in Carrollton. Henrietta and Herb enjoyed 66 happy years of marriage before his passing on May 21, 2016. They were blessed with four daughters, Marietta, Barbara, Susan, and Sandy. Barbara was born on June 2, 1953 and passed away on July 29, 1955.

Henrietta was a homemaker and also worked beside her husband on the farm. Henrietta was a lifetime member of St. John's Catholic Church. Henrietta enjoyed baking angel food cakes, Texas cakes, apple rolls, playing cards and croquet, putting puzzles together, going "on the boat," and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren excel in academics and sports. Henrietta will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit. She was a very loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who always had a sense of humor. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Henrietta is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law: Marietta and Bob Walker, Susan and Steve Reynolds, and Sandy and David Evans, all of Carrollton. Her surviving grandchildren and their spouses are: Robyn and Travis Klingler of Carrollton, Tina and Rick Schrock of Chatham, Hart Walker of Jerseyville, Bobette Walker of Springfield, Chas Walker (fiancée Tiffany Van Hoose) of St. Louis, Katelyn and Levi Petzoldt of Chatham, and Kea Evans of Morton. Surviving great-grandchildren are: Grant, Marley, and Layna Mullink, Nash Klingler, Emma and Brady Schrock, and Landen Petzoldt. Henrietta's surviving brother and sister-in-law are Robert and Verna Mae Steinacher. Also surviving are sisters-in-law Bonnie Steinacher, Ethel Steinacher, and Lorna Hartman. Survivors also include many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Henrietta in death were her parents, her husband, her daughter, Barbara Kay Hartman, her brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe and Dolores Steinacher, Jerry Steinacher, Henry Carl and Imogene Steinacher, and John Steinacher, and her sisters and brothers-in-law, Cecilia and Andrew Kirbach, and Clara and Charles Lake. Also preceding Henrietta in death were her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Charlie and Pat Hartman, Joe and Virginia Hartman, Jim and Evelyn Hartman, Fred Hartman, and Hank and Freda Kirbach.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Monday, December 23rd at St. John's Catholic Church in Carrollton with a prayer service at 3:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 24th at St. John's Catholic Church in Carrollton with burial at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John's Catholic Church, School, or Cemetery. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.