HENRIETTA MCNEILLY

SOUTH ROXANA — Henrietta F. Sanders McNeilly, 92, passed away 6:22 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Rosewood care Center in Alton, Illinois.

Born Nov. 8, 1926 in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of Mitchell Frank and Elizabeth (Alsup) Kohn.

She married Clyde Sanders in 1944 in Granite City, Illinois. He died June 10, 1982. On Feb. 2, 2002 in Staunton, Illinois, she married Alvin T. McNeilly. He died April 18, 2010.

Surviving are sons, Norman Sanders, Sr., Jesse (Becky) Sanders; daughters, Shirley (Bill) Plunk, Elaine (James) Holmes, Susan Smiley, Marjorie (Buena) Cotton, Velma (Larry) Burks, Sarah Mitchell, Paula Reed; 50 great grandchildren; 85 great great grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren.

Her parents; both husbands; six sons, Mitchell, John, Frank, Albert, Tim and Clyde, Jr.; brother, Harry Kohn, Sr.; sisters, Mary Marcella and Phyllis Newton; and step children, James, Richard, Fred, Tom, Art and Henry preceded her in death.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 20 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Family would like to express their gratitude to a special nurse, Molly Hausman for kindness and care.