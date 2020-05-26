ALTON — Henry T. "Hank" Graves, 84, died at 8:35 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020 at Alton Memorial Rehab And Therapy. Born July 22, 1935 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Walter and Laura Velma (Wiser)Graves Woods. Mr. Graves served in the U.S. Navy and retried as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. He retired in 1997 as a carpenter for Moyer Construction after 20 years of service. On April 22, 1961 he married the former Marie Hitaffer in Maryland. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Laura Blasioli (Jake) of Alton, and Linda Garrett (Frank) of Godfrey, Illinois; three sons, Roy Foster (Rosie) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Keith Graves (Mary) of Roxana, Illinois, and Tracy Graves of Alton; 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Graves; three sisters, Edith, Delores and Wilma; and two brothers in infancy. Burial will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 26 to May 27, 2020.