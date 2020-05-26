Henry Graves
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALTON — Henry T. "Hank" Graves, 84, died at 8:35 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020 at Alton Memorial Rehab And Therapy. Born July 22, 1935 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Walter and Laura Velma (Wiser)Graves Woods. Mr. Graves served in the U.S. Navy and retried as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. He retired in 1997 as a carpenter for Moyer Construction after 20 years of service. On April 22, 1961 he married the former Marie Hitaffer in Maryland. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Laura Blasioli (Jake) of Alton, and Linda Garrett (Frank) of Godfrey, Illinois; three sons, Roy Foster (Rosie) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Keith Graves (Mary) of Roxana, Illinois, and Tracy Graves of Alton; 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Graves; three sisters, Edith, Delores and Wilma; and two brothers in infancy. Burial will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved