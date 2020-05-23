BRANSON — Henry (Dan) D. Hoehn SR. born and raised in Alton, Illinois, but living in Branson, Missouri, has passed away peacefully at his home after an extended illness on Tuesday, May 5, 2020; he was 79 years old and had his wife Karron R. Hoehn, who stood by his side for 57 years, and their six children by his side. Survived are his wife Karron R. Hoehn; their children and spouses, Henry aka Danny Jr (Annette), Lonnie (Denise), Eric (Deb), Kimberly (Damon), and Sue (Jason), Linda; grandchildren and great grandchildren, too many to mention and a lot of extended family; also survived by two brothers and three sisters-n-law, Steve (Becky) Hoehn, Mike (Sharon) Hoehn, and Alex Hoehn. Proceeded in death by his mother Laura Irene Harris and father Arthur (Boots) Hoehn; three brothers, Arthur (Gene), John (Doug), and Claude (Dennis) Hoehn; and two sisters, Renee and SueElaine Hoehn. Dan was in the Marine Corp for 21 years and was in the Vietnam War. After retiring he had many other various jobs. He was a very strong and great man and will be missed forever by his family.



