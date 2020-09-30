MARYVILLE — Henry Lee Hubbard Jr., age 53, departed this life on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at Anderson Hospital.

He was born on Feb. 7,1967 in Alton, Illinois, to Henry Lee Hubbard Sr. and Elizabeth (Hubbard) Cooper.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Elizabeth Cooper of Springfield, Illinois; two sons, Henry Hubbard III and Solomon Hubbard of Alton; two daughters, Mikeysha Jones of East St. Louis, Illinois and Emprise Hubbard of Alton; three sisters, Elisa Mack of St. Louis, Missouri, Zola Hubbard of Godfrey, Illinois, and Clarissa(Richard) Warren of Springfield, Illinois; three grandchildren, four nephews, and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Private services were held at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral home in Alton.