ALTON — Henry Hanes "Hank" "Sonny" Lamb, Jr., 85, of Alton, Illinois, passed Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

Per his wishes cremation rites are being accorded.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity, or simply pay for a stranger's meal or groceries. Hank would love that.

