GLEN CARBON — Henry A. Tutt, age 88, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, formerly of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. He was born July 10, 1931, in Litchfield, Illinois, the son of the late Fredrick and Myrtle (Giberson) Tutt. Henry was retired from Laclede Steel Co. in Alton. Then he went to work and retired from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, where he worked as a ticket manager at the student union.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Arlene (Scherff) Tutt; by his daughter, Jane Doornink; husband David of Glen Carbon; son, Donald McReynolds and wife Patricia of East Alton; four grandchildren, Nicole and Zachary Doornink, Chris McReynolds, Kelly May; and three great grandchildren, Nick, Emily, and Luke.

He was preceded in death by one brother Clinton E. Tutt. Henry served in the U.S. Air Force and was a big fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Weber and Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, Illinois.

The funeral service will be at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Steffaniak officiating.

Burial will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to the Metro East Humane Society.

