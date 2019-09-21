JERSEYVILLE — Herbert LaVerne Coleman, 90, died suddenly at 5:03 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in the emergency room at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.

He was born in Fidelity Township in Jersey County, Illinois on July 1, 1929, the only child born to Thomas H. and Mary Ann (Plummer) Coleman.

A lifelong resident of Jersey County, Herbert was blessed with good health and independence, and possessed a genuine, caring smile.

Education was important to him, and he graduated in 1946 from Jersey Township High School. He furthered his education earning his bachelor's degree in 1950 from Shurtleff College in Alton.

After graduating from Shurtleff College, he served his country honorably with the United States Army during the Korean War. After his discharge, he returned home and obtained his Masters in Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis.

He began his working career with Sohio Petroleum (a subsidiary of the Standard Oil Company) until its closing, at which time he began his long career with McDonnell-Douglas Corporation. He began his 30 years career as a computer programmer and continued his way through the company, retiring in 1991 in Administration.

Although no immediate family members survive him, he was loved by many, including a cousin, Frances Farmer of Jerseyville, and numerous friends and their families, including Reiner and Lori Hinner, and their children, Gabriela and Garrett of St. Peter's, Missouri; Jim and Kathy James of St. Louis; Mark Boone of Jerseyville; and Keith and Mindy Murphy, and their children and spouses, David and Emily, Matt, and Ellen and Paul Kuebrich, and their children, Coleman and William Kuebrich of Jerseyville.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Rev. Bruce Stance will officiate.

He will be laid to rest in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, with the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 conducting military graveside rites.

Memorials may be given to the Jerseyville Public Library.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.