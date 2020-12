Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Herberta's life story with friends and family

Share Herberta's life story with friends and family

BRIGHTON — Herberta M. "Berta" Schroeder-Jackson, 89, died at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor. Memories may be shared by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store