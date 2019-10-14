BETHALTO — Herbert "Herbie" Dale Boswell, 78, passed away on Oct. 12, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born on May 13, 1941 in Hartford, Illinois, the son of Dallas and Ruth (Moyer) Boswell.

Herbie married Barbara Staub on Nov. 9, 1963 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Alton. She survives.

He retired from Olin Corporation in 2004 where he worked in the Metallic and Annealing division for 44 years. He loved racing his 1962 Pontiac at the former Fosterburg Road Racetrack, coaching Khoury League Baseball, camping and traveling.

Herbie is survived by his wife, Barbara; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Timothy Dale and Ruth Boswell and Scott William Boswell; two grandchildren and a spouse, Chris (Shannon) Boswell and Shelby Boswell; four great grandchildren, Ethan, Sydney, Alex, and Joey; two brothers, Steve Boswell and George Boswell; and two good friends, Karla and Mike of New Mexico.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Allison; one great-grandson, Sean Isaac; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John William and Marjorie Staub, and a brother-in-law, Jon Connerton Staub.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at noon on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Fr. Tom Liebler officiating.Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Our Lady Queen Peace School.

