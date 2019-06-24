HERMAN HECHLER

KINGWOOD — On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, Herman Hechler passed away at the age of 94.

Herman served his country in both WWII and the Korean War as a Navy diver.

Herman and Liz owned the "Appleblossom" restaurant in Hardin, Illinois for many years where they made many longtime friends.

Herman was preceded in death by both his parents, Herman O. and Mary Hechler as well as his two sisters, Juanita and Florence. Also preceding him in death was his wife of 46 years, Elizabeth. He is survived by his step daughter Jeanne, grandchildren, Amy, Heidi, Amanda, and Lindsey and great grand children, Jaime, Luke, and Meg. In addition Herman is survived by nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place in Kingwood, Texas on Friday, June 28. with interment of his ashes at a later date in Bethalto, Illinois.

Darst Funeral Home in Kingwood is in charge of arrangments